Fylde coast women in strong showing to contest titles in EVAs awards

A host of women from the Fylde Coast are in line for a chance to win one of the titles in the Enterprise Vision Awards 2019.

Voting opened this week for the EVAs, which bills itself as the region’s most prestigious business awards for women.

This year, almost 1,000 nominations were submitted for the awards run by Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies networking group.

From young entrepreneurs to silverpreneurs, cosplay designers to accountants and gin-distillers to tech wizards, the finalists had a twenty minute interview to answer in-depth questions and showcase their business to an Executive Judging Panel.

Heather Waters of NatWest the headline sponsors, said, “The calibre of the EVAS finalists bowled us over.

“They showed dedication, resilience and a touch of magic.

“As highlighted in this year’s Rose Review, there are a number of challenges faced by women when they start and scale their business including fear of going into business alone.

“That’s one of the reasons it’s important to support the achievements made by women in business through the EVAS.

“We would like to congratulate them all – to get to this point in the process is testament to their talent and hard work.”

The Judges’ scores have been totalled up and this year there are three categories where they found it hard to choose a clear winner.

Organsisers said that therefore the public votes could make all the difference.

The winners in each of the 16 categories will be announced at a sparkling awards dinner and ceremony on Friday 27 September at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Voting is now open, it closes at midnight on Friday 6 September 2019.

Vote for your favourite businesswomen here https://evasvoting.co.uk/

The Fylde coast finalists include:

SMALL -Jacqueline Rawcliffe of PNG Digital

SMALL - Janette Yates of Central Property Management

NEW - Mary Speakman of Code Galaxy

NEW - Nikki Hesford of The Small Business Academy

SOLO - Becky Holden-McGee of Celebrant Ceremonies by Becky

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR - Holly Williams of HR DanceWorks

FINANCIAL SERVICES - Julie Hutson of Key Accounting Solutions

FINANCIAL SERVICES - Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise Wood

TRAINING & COACHING - Catherine Best of Best at Solutions CIC

HOSPITALITY - Amy Mantle of Viva Blackpool

CUSTOMER SERVICES - Chrissy Thomas Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge

CUSTOMER SERVICES - Seema Dalvi of Dalvi’s Fine Indian Cuisine

HEALTH & WELLBEING - Melissa Toland of Time For You

RETAIL - Julia Eastwood of Artisan Tiles & Interiors

BUSINESS WOMAN - Gemma Walker of Helispeed

INTERNET INDUSTRY - Emma McDonald of Design & Online Promotions

INSPIRATIONAL - Janet Atkins of Trinity Hospice

SOLO - Susie Tucker of Design Fix Interiors

NEW - Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits Lytham Gin

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR - Ellena Morgan of Little Voices

FINANCIAL SERVICES - Mandy Crossley of MC Accounting & Business Solutions

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES - Zoe Jayne Fleming of Vincents Solicitors

HOSPITALITY - Rebecca Wood of The Ice Alchemists

HEALTH & WELLBEING - Helen Turner of Isagenix

CREATIVE - Catherine Bamber of Little Things to Cherish