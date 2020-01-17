Fylde coast swimming lessons business aims for teacher expansion in 2020

A Blackpool family are hoping to persuade people to take the plunge and become swimming teachers as their business looks to expand in 2020.

David and Jo Drury run the Swimtime franchise for North Lancashire based mainly at the Village Hotel in Heron’s Reach, Blackpool.

David with daughter Robyn

The couple founded their business in 2011 but are now set to take it to the next level.

David got the swimming bug learning himself so he could take his son Frasier, now 10, to the pool.

He became a swimming teacher and the couple felt that with Blackpool having a tempting sea front that children in the area should be taught to swim.

Jo said their business was now offering lessons seven days a week.

The Drury family area hoping to grow their Swimtime business by attracting more teachers

She said: “David went on from there to become a fully qualified swim tutor so he can train people to become swimming teachers.

“There is quite a lack of qualified swim teacher in the area, so we are now looking to bring in new blood.

“It is very rewarding, teaching youngsters a life skill. People can fit in their work around their lifestyle too. Many lessons are in the evenings and weekends which suits many people.

“We have taught thousands of children in the area since we started.

“David used to be a manager at Tesco but enjoys doing something so rewarding as helping children learn an important skill.”

She said the team had already expanded the business this year, now offering lessons at the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes.

“It is a lovely pool which has recently been altered so it is all one depth with no deep end so is perfect for training.

“The Village too has had its pool refurbished which is fantastic.

“We want to grow the business further but focus on life saving courses for children and bringing new teachers to the Fylde coast.”

It has been a busy nine years for the couple, having also found time to grow their family to four children.

As well as eldest son Frasier, 10, they have sons Logan, seven, and Charlie, five, plus daughter Robyn, three.