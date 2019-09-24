Fylde coast Labour MPs blast Boris Johnson's 'abuse of power' over unlawful ruling

The Fylde coast’s Labour MPs have called the Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue parliament an ‘abuse of power’ after the Supreme Court declared the action as ‘unlawful.’

A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London gave their decision yesterday in a ruling on the legality of Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament until October 14.

The panel held unanimously that Mr Johnson’s advice to the Queen was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament.

The court also found the prorogation was “void and of no effect” - meaning Parliament has not been suspended.

Labour’s Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “The Supreme Court ruling demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has acted unlawfully in shutting down of Parliament, I hope we are recalled back as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the many hundreds of constituents who have been in touch with me about this in recent weeks, it’s clear the vast majority of British people want the rule of law upheld.”

Gordon Marsden, MP for Blackpool South said: “It’s extremely damaging for the PM.

“The rule of law is crucial for all of us and if our Prime Minister can’t obey it how can the people of Blackpool be expected to do so as well.

“It’s a constitutional crisis, something we haven’t seen for hundreds of years.”

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys couldn’t be approached for comment. A spokesman said he is working on Operation Matterhorn to repatriate Thomas Cook holidaymakers from abroad, following the collapse of the travel company this week.

The spokesman for Preston North and Wyre MP Ben Wallace said he is on overseas ministerial business and Mark Menzies, Fylde MP, in also on Government trade envoy business, according to his spokesman.

Despite them being overseas, house of commons speaker John Bercow has recalled parliament today.