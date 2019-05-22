Fylde coast jeweller set to mark its 100th anniversary with a give-away

A Fylde coast jeweller is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend and offering one lucky customer a sparkling surprise.

Family owned Beaverbrooks, which has a store on Church Street, Blackpool, is celebrating its centenary on May 25, and is sharing the celebrations with a glass of fizz for customers and a give-away.

The team from Beaverbrooks' Blackpool store ready to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary

The firm was founded by three brothers, Isaac, Harry and Maurice Adlestone who opened their first store in Belfast before targeting the North West and basing themselves on the Fylde Coast with the head office in St Annes in 1946.

They named their stores after Lord Beaverbrook who in the 1930s was known for his integrity.

Current chairman Mark joined the firm in 1979 and the firm increased its charity work launching the Blackpool fun run in 1982.

The firm, donates 20 per cent of retained profits to charity, encourages its employees to take part in payroll giving and helped Blackpool Carers get its HQ in Newton Drive, Beaverbrooks House.

eaverbrooks was voted in the Sunday Times top ten of the best firms to work for companies of its size. Mark Adlestone was awarded the OBE in 2015. It has 70 stores.

The Blackpool store is calling for locals born on May 25 to come forward to claim a £100 gift card, which can be spent on which can be spent on diamonds, watches and jewellery in the store.

All the jewellery lover needs to do to claim their £100 worth of bling, is be the first person come into store on Saturday and show proof of date of birth.

Leanne Spedding, store manager at Beaverbrooks Blackpool, who has been with the company for 22 years, said: “Saturday, May 25 is a huge milestone for Beaverbrooks as it reaches its 100-year anniversary – so what better way to share the birthday celebrations than by giving away £100 worth of jewellery to someone in Blackpool who is celebrating their birthday on the same day?

"We hope shoppers will join us over our special anniversary weekend for a celebratory glass of fizz and a piece of birthday cake.”