Fylde coast Iron man Scott gets on his bike to open high class fitness centre in Brussels

A Blackpool endurance sports expert is getting geared up to open a cycles-based training centre in the heart of Europe.

Scott Leadbetter, a regular in international iron man competitions and who owns the Cybele Velo fitness centre in Coleridge Road has been called in to open another high-end training centre in a swanky tower block in Brussels.

Scott Leadbetter at the Blackpool studio

Scott's own design for hi-tech training bikes has caught the eye internationally and they will be used in the cardio-gym in the new development in the city, close to the European Union building and major transport hubs.

The machines are real road bikes such as can be found in international races, but are linked to a computer and big screen giving a range of training opportunities for club members.

Each member has a profile on the computer and the gearing and resistance rate of the bikes are digitally controlled, so that while two people may be looking at the same stretch of "road" on a Tour de France route for example, each will get the training they need.

Scott said the fitness and wellness one-stop-shop has taken off in Blackpool and its style and the bikes had led to him being asked last January to get involved in the Brussels project.

Cybele Velo is to open in Belgium

The Manhattan centre building is being converted to host a Sheraton hotel, restaurants and offices for big corporate finance and legal companies.

Scott said: "The developers Icon are doing a fantastic job with the building and the project will go live in January or February next year. We are delighted to be involved.

"Our bikes have been developed greatly since we first opened in Blackpool and are as a result being distributed to other cycling centres worldwide.

"Cybelé Brussels will house our unique Performance Lab, Yoga Studio, Gym Area, Café, Cybelé Retail and Bike Mechanics. We have also just launched our shop online in time for Christmas, so it has been a busy time for the company."

The specially designed bikes used for training are the real thing rather than simple spinning bikes