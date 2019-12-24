Fylde coast gym set to push on in 2020 after awards wins

A Fylde coast gym has got its 2020 vision up and running after a successful end to this year.

Your Gym, based off Preston Road in the former KAOS climbing building, is in the process of building a sauna and refurbishing its changing rooms.

Your Gym in Lytham is eyeing more growth in 2020 after and award-winning year

The team of 14 picked up the “Best Gym in the North of England” award and “Group Exercise Facility of the Year” for the whole of the UK in the National Fitness Awards held in Leicester.

Club manager Rob Ward said the gym has grown quickly since it was set up by Andrew Langley, originally taking units one to three at the building behind Lidl, in November 2017, but then acquiring units four and five in September.

He said: “We had to expand as we were getting so many new members. We now run more than 100 classes every week.

“We have new Technogym Equipment in the gym as well as the first skill athletic class concept in the UK, plus kit from origin fitness in our FiitLab, a hot yoga studio and our own spin nation spin studio. The gym has just opened a new smoothie and coffee bar.

The team from Your Gym won two awards at the National Fitness Awards

“We will be growing our class timetable and hot yoga offering as well as hopefully putting on an outdoor fitness festival.”

Rob thanked his team which scooped both awards for which they were nominated. He said: “We are so proud. We are a family run gym with more than 1,000 members. We have state of the art gym equipment and are the only Uk club that has Technogyms Skill Athletic.

“We try to get out in the community as much as possible sponsoring a lot of local events including the Christmas lights switch-on for which we were main sponsors and charity balls. We also partner with a lot of local businesses such as Gusto, Olive Tree, Millie and Mini and LGA Golf Academy.

"As well as this we did charity fund raisers for Brian House last year. This year we have raised money for various charities and are looking at doing a lot more local engagement classes next year that can help with mental health, the national project of #thisgirlcan and re launch our running club.”