Fylde coast grass firm sees orders growing after award win

A Poulton business has seen sales enquiries springing up since a top rating by UK consumer organisation Which?

Family-run Everlawn is attracting customers from London following a Best Buy rating for its artificial grass product.

Steven Morgan of Everlawn

The business was founded by 52-year-old businessman Steven Morgan when the synthetic grass industry was still in its infancy.

He had noticed the interest in artificial grass at the time but thought that the versions around were not realistic enough.

He researched the market and manufacturers came up with his own version and registered his trademark EverLawn in 2007.

He said the difference was in the quality of materials used to make the grass more natural. Steven knew that in time the artificial lawn industry would be extremely popular but at the beginning friends doubted his passion for his new venture and some even mocked his enthusiasm.

Steve said: “The dream was to be recognised as the UK’s finest artificial grass but we came up against some negative opinions at the early stages. ‘It will never take off’ some said, and ‘You will never be No1.’”

But Steven continued with his goal and passion and now his efforts have paid off.

Steven has traded with some of the largest UK outlets with Jewson’s and Tesco Direct being the biggest names and his products have even appeared on Channel 4 with Sarah Beeny.

Now Which? – the UK consumer researcher organisation – has completed vigorous, wear and tear tests along with overall realistic appearance and EverLawn, based at Poulton Business Park in Cocker Avenue, has been awarded the Best Buy award against all other UK industry brands.

Steven said: “For a small family-run business to beat some big firms is an achievement. We are really pleased.

“Since then we have been getting more orders, lots from London and sales have jumped.” The company sells to select merchants, garden centres and landscapers UK-wide and also provides a supply only or installation service with a 15-year warranty.