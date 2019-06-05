Fylde coast firm swoops to buy Blackpool nursery

A Poulton-based nurseries group has expanded once more with the acquisition of a Blackpool business.

Happy Tots Nursery in Egerton Road, Blackpool has become one of the Poppy and Jacks stable following a sale for an undisclosed sum.

Happy Tots Nursery Blackpool

The well-known setting cared for children between the ages of three months to five years, with the capacity of the nursery being increased from 55 children to 80 after extensive renovation works in 2017.

The nursery received a “good” rating upon its last Ofsted inspection in 2018, with the safe, inclusive and stimulating environment the nursery created to allow its children to thrive in being highly praised.

Vendors Debbie Evans and Julie Bryan put the business on the market through Redwoods Dowling Kerr after wanting to pursue a change in direction with their careers.

Lead negotiator of the sale was Karrina Lee.

The nursery secured multiple offers after only two viewings.

But corporate buyers Poppy and Jacks nursery group completed the acquisition to enhance its existing group of eight child care settings.

Sarah Bellamy of Poppy and Jacks, which is based in Bracewell Avenue, Poulton, said: “Poppy and Jacks are delighted with the new addition to the family and look forward to working with Julie, Amy and her team.

“Thank you Karrina through the sales process, it makes a huge difference to have your support.”

Karrina Lee from Redwoods Dowling Kerr said: “I am delighted to have been able to work on the sale of Happy Tots to Poppy and Jacks Nursery Group.

“Both sides were motivated to achieve a swift completion, we were able to complete the deal within just eight weeks.”

“I wish Debbie and Julie all the best for the future.”

Sarah Bellamy set up Poppy and Jacks in 2009 and has centres as far away as Stockport and Astley bridge.

She said of her philosophy: “We feel very strongly that early years teaching should be child-led and extremely high quality.”