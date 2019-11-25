Fylde coast firm executive takes key national smart energy role

One of the top men at a Fleetwood energy specialist is to take an advisory role with the organisation aiming to make the UK smarter about its power usage.

Steve Rimell, group chief executive of BES Utilities, has been appointed as non-executive director at Smart Energy GB, to represent other non-domestic suppliers in the UK market.

Smart Energy GB is the campaign for a smarter Britain, which seeks to help everyone in Great Britain understand smart meters, the national rollout, and how to use their new meters to be cleaner and greener with their energy use.

Steve joined BES Utilities in February 2018 as group finance director and then became group chief executive in July 2019. He is responsible for the firm’s overall performance and takes a lead role in managing the day to day running of the business, liaising with BES’ many stakeholders, partners, and suppliers.

Steve has more than 20 years’ experience working across regulated markets in both energy and financial services, delivering for retail consumers and businesses.

Specifically, across the last decade working for BES Utilities and previously British Gas, he has developed an understanding of the needs of domestic and vulnerable customers, and of businesses, with respect to the smart meter programme in the UK.

As group chief executive of BES Utilities, and as an existing non-executive director of a public sector organisation, Steve aims to bring the appropriate level of seniority and experience to provide support and challenge to Smart Energy GB in pursuance of its objectives.

He said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Smart Energy GB and the smart meter roll out. This is so important for individual homes and businesses to understand and take more control of their energy use, but also at a national level to create the smarter grid and help us as a country optimise energy generation and supply in the context of climate change.”

In a bid to lower energy usage, encourage renewable energy generation and tackle global warming, the Government has targeted the installation of more than 53 million smart meters in homes and businesses by the end of 2024, and BES is supporting this initiative. BES has recently launched its own specialist metering services division, BES Metering Services.