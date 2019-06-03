Fylde coast energy supplier based at Fleetwood Town FC buys Liverpool metering firm

The growing empire of Fylde coast commercial energy supplier BES Utilities has increased with the launch of its own specialist metering services division.

The move follows the acquisition of Liverpool-based metering, asset and management company Access Install, for an undisclosed sum.

Andy Pilley co-founder of BES Utilities

BES chairman Andy Pilley said the company was planning a further seven figure investment in the operation over the next 12 months.

The business will now trade as BES Metering Services with all 80 Access Install employees – including a nationwide network of metering engineers – transferring to the Lancashire-based BES Group with immediate effect.

BES co-founder and chairman Andy Pilley said the development is great news for customers while also securing jobs. BES is also looking to create at least 20 new jobs by expanding the number of metering engineers employed.

Mr Pilley said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of BES Metering Services which is a very important development for both the company and our customers.

BES Utilities has a new metering service

“Through this acquisition we now have our own dedicated metering installation and servicing company and the importance of this cannot be over-stated.

“By combining this new internal capability with the services of our existing trusted partners we will improve the speed and reliability of metering appointments as well as access to the latest metering technologies and that is great news for customers.

“On top of this, having our own metering business demonstrates our commitment towards meeting the Government’s smart meter rollout target.

“We are delighted to welcome a new 80-strong workforce to BES and we look forward to expanding this dedicated team very soon by increasing the number of meter engineers employed. These are truly exciting times for BES as we continue to expand our business and improve services for our customers.”

BES was formed in 2002 and supplies gas and electricity to non-domestic customers across the UK.

It recently bucked the national trend by slashing electricity bills for thousands of businesses by an average of 10.28 per cent.

The group of companies now employs around 800 staff across all its businesses which include BES Utilities, Card Saver and Fleetwood Town Football Club.