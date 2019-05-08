Fylde coast digital duo teams up with networking group

A Blackpool based digital specialist has been called in by one of the region’s business networking organisations.

Poulton-based Code Galaxy has been appointed by Shout Network to overhaul the group’s website.

The digital marketing and website designs specialist won the project, after developing an existing long-term relationship with Shout, with the two businesses supporting each other at networking events.

The first phase of the project will see Code Galaxy allow, both members and non-members of the networking group, to book on to events via Shout’s website, as well as Eventbrite.

Following completion of the first stage, Code Galaxy will begin working on a new members’ area – a space for members to engage with each other and refer business.

Nicky Speakman, managing director at Code Galaxy, said: “This project will allow both members and non-members of the Shout Network to engage with the networking group and each other, on a better level than they can currently do via the website.

“While the first phase will make it easier for people to attend events directly from the website, the second phase will see us create an exciting space for members to communicate, sharing advice, leads and business.”

Ian Coupe, director of Shout Network, said: “We’re excited to see the improvements planned by Code Galaxy come to fruition.

“These additions to the Shout website will make it easier for our members to make the most of our fantastic networking groups.”

Founded and owned by husband and wife team, Nicky and Mary Speakman, Code Galaxy provides bespoke website design and digital marketing solutions to a range of organisations, including SMEs and blue chip companies, helping them vastly improve their online presence and identity.

The firm recently bought a 2,653 sq ft two-storey building on Aldon Road, Poulton to act as its HQ while also having six office spaces for other companies.It had previously been at CliftonTrade Park, Marton.