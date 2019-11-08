Fylde coast businesses can get tips on becoming dementia friendly at free event

Recognising and helping people with dementia in everyday life will be the theme of an interactive presentation taking place in Blackpool on Tuesday.

The Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friends and Vincents Solicitor’s Zoe Fleming – who is a fully-trained ‘Dementia Friend’ – will be leading a session to help guests understand about how to deal kindly and more effectively with those living with dementia.

The event is open to all but is aimed primarily at the business community. The session will encourage people to make their work and practice more dementia-friendly.

Zoe is an accredited Solicitor for the Elderly, and is a Wills, Trusts, and Power of Attorney specialist based at Vincents’ Lytham office.

She regularly works with clients living with dementia and trained as a Dementia Friend last year.

She said: “Having some knowledge of how to spot dementia and how to work with people living with dementia can help remove that initial awkwardness and prevent embarrassment or even unwittingly being hurtful.”

The free session runs from 4 to 4.50pm on November 12 in the Reading Room at Blackpool Central Library.

Zoe added: “There is so much that all of us can do to make life a little easier for someone suffering with dementia. We shouldn’t worry so much about being nosey, it’s much better to have a chat and engage with people than to leave them to struggle on alone.

“Having an understanding about the condition is important for all of us, but especially when you’re working with customers or clients who may have dementia. This session will provide a really useful insight and tips that anyone would find very helpful.”

