Fylde coast business golfers chip in to raise £5,300 for children's charity

Fylde coast golf fans chipped in to make a charity fund-raising day a success for a sporting charity.

A total of £5,300 was raised at the annual Lancashire Golf Day, supported by Whitehills-based finance firm Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Blackpool North Shore Golf Club saw 21 teams and 88 competitors take part in the event, raising money for the Wooden Spoon Charity which supports local projects helping children and young people facing disability and disadvantage.

Dudley Warnes, head of business development at CGWM’s Blackpool office said the golfers had a great day followed by entertainment at the evening dinner with comedian and Yorkshireman Mike Farrell. The winning team was from Keoghs law firm.

Dudley said: “The event raised a lot of money, all of which will be spent on worthy causes.

“We are really proud to support Wooden Spoon for their efforts to transform the lives of children and young people in the local community and look forward to participating in the delivery of Wooden Spoon’s projects in the future.”

Martin Long chairman, of Wooden Spoon Lancashire said: “I am very grateful for the continued support of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management offers and for the generosity of our supporters who have helped make this event successful.”