Fylde coast builders and Wyre Council earn praise in national quality competition

Two construction companies have won high praise at the LABC Building Excellence Awards for a building project in Wyre.

The commendations were awarded to K Wood Builders, of Thornton, and R English Joinery and Construction, of Blackpool, for the best individual new home category.

The team at the awards ceremony

Local Authority Building Control represents all local authority building control teams in England and Wales.

The awards are open to projects where the building control work has been carried out by a local authority building control team.

Both companies used Wyre Council’s Building Control team for a development on Breck Road in Poulton.

Kirk Wood, owner of K Wood Builders said: “Receiving the highly commended award for Best Individual New Home at the LABC Awards came as quite the surprise. In this highly competitive industry, to be recognised was a real thrill and meant a great deal to us.

The Poulton house which won high praise

“We have always found working alongside Wyre Council building control straightforward and extremely beneficial. They’ve always been there to offer help and advice, both over the phone and on site. We very much look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Maria Blundy, Head of Built Environment at Wyre Council said: “The LABC awards are different to many other awards in the construction industry.

“They are not all about looks and design, they focus on quality and standards, although many winners including this project in Wyre incorporate both.

“They look at how well buildings are put together from start to finish and the skills of those who design and construct them. We are very proud of everyone involved – they are paving the way ahead for the industry.”

Wyre Council had five shortlisted finalists this year from the many schemes they have been involved with during the year.

They were: Best Extension or alteration - Hewitt Bros Construction, WBD Architects and Clair Higginson for Dovestone Drive Poulton.

Best new home category Elite Joinery services and Carter-Zub Building Consultancy Ltd for a new dwelling Little Poulton Lane.

Best small housing development category- GST Developments for Hillberry close Thornton Cleveleys.

LABC residential construction professional of the year, Chris Johnston, Redrow Homes Lancashire.