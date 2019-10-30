Free session for Fylde Coast businesses on how to make the most of the purple pound

Fylde coast businesses can pick up free advice on how to tap into a potential UK-wide £249bn revenue stream.

Access Fylde Coast is hosting an event to give businesses the opportunity to find out how they can expand their customer base - through the Purple Pound, the spending power of disabled people and their families.

Businesses will have the opportunity to hear and talk to fellow Fylde Coast business owners who have already made small changes to enhance their welcome offer and provide a better customer experience for disabled people – thanks to free help from Access Fylde Coast.

The project has already helped more than 200 businesses across the region and hopes that this free networking event will provide a great opportunity for businesses to get together to make Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde a positive and inclusive destination for all.

The event on November 6 from 7.30am to 10am, at the Carlton Best Western, Blackpool, is all part of Purple Tuesday, an international-wide initiative.

But, this year the Fylde Coast looks set to be the first major centre outside London making a push to change lives by providing a positive customer experience to disabled people.

Alan Reid, of Disability First, the Blackpool charity which has spearheaded the Access Fylde Coast project said: “We are pleased to have been able to help so many businesses across the Fylde Coast to make small changes that don’t just make a massive difference to disabled people, but also see the business profit too.

“For example, one shop owner spoke to the lady in her wheelchair rather than the person with her.

“The lady came back and said she would purchase from the shop owner rather than her competitors – not because of price, but because she was the only one who addressed her directly and asked how she could help.

“It’s not rocket-science. Small changes, such as attitude, which is free, make your business more attractive and through our free online training and access guides, we want to help as many businesses as possible to make a difference.”