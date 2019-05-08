Four fire engines respond to a fire at the McColl's on Central Drive

Firefighters were called to Central Drive to put out a fire inside the convenience store.

Fire engines from St Anne’s, Bispham, and South Shore attended the scene, where an electrical fault in a fridge unit caused a small fire.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, and a ventilation unit to help clear the smoke which had built up inside the shop.

While damage to the building is thought to be very minimal, McColl's is closed so a clean up can take place.

It will be open again tomorrow as usual.