Former warehouse could be converted into Blackpool hub for dog owners

Plans to open a centre for pooches and poodles have been lodged with Blackpool Council.

If the scheme - which would be called Fudges Playhouse - gets the go ahead, it would see a hub for all things canine opened in a former warehouse on Squires Gate Industrial Estate in South Shore.

Cleveleys-based Charlie Beavers has applied to the council for permission to develop the business which would provide services including doggy daycare, dog training and the sale of products.

Dog grooming sessions would also be held at the centre where proposed facilities would include an outdoor space at the side of the building, a quarantine area and reception.

The centre would open from 7.30am until 6.30pm and cater for around 20 dogs with one member of staff per eight dogs. There are already a handful of similar businesses operating on the Fylde coast.

Training sessions would be held mainly during the evenings and on Saturdays during the day for a maximum of 10 dogs.

The application will now go before town hall planners for consideration.