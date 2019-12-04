Former Ernie site in St Annes set for 140 more houses following land deal

Around 140 homes look set to be built on the former Department of Work and Pensions site in St Annes after the sale of an 11 acre plot of land.

Morris Homes has bought the land for an undisclosed price from Telereal Trillium which had been in charge of the disposal of the former Ernie site.

The former Ernie site in St Annes

The deal follows its previous sale of the nearby 18.3 acre plot in 2013, which was transformed into a housing,the Booths supermarket, a care home and a bistro pub.

Telereal Trillium said ti had worked closely with Fylde Borough Council to secure outline planning permission for the demolition of the redundant buildings on the site, which was vacated by long-term tenants Hewlett Packard in August 2018, and the construction of 160 new homes.

Cheshire-based Morris Homes built 124 homes at the adjoining Clifton View development as part of the earlier residential-led regeneration of the wider DWP site.

Morris Homes said it has submitted a “reserved matters” application for 146 new homes following the approval of the outline planning application submitted by Telereal Trillium.

It said the scheme will deliver a range of homes from one bedroomed apartments, two and three bedroom mews and townhouses as well as three and four bedroom detached.

The scheme will also provide 15 per cent affordable housing and additional public open space which will provide a link from Shepherd Road to the facilities on Heyhouses Lane.

Mark Cox, regional planning and design director at Morris Homes said: “We’re currently working with Fylde Borough Council to produce a residential development that will complement our previous phase and regenerate the Brownfield site.

"We are demolishing the remaining buildings and will be looking to progress with construction of the new homes once planning approval is received. We’re excited about this next phase in St Annes and our well-established relationship within the local community.”

Tom Harling, from Telereal Trillium, said: “We are pleased to reach an agreement with Morris Homes that will enable the remainder of this key development site to be regenerated for the benefit of the area.

"Working closely with Fylde Borough Council over a number of years, Telereal Trillium has secured a sustainable future for the entire site, establishing a new community that benefits from good access to local schools, shops and leisure facilities.”