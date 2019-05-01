Food scholarship tie-up launched by Federation of Small Businesses

Aspiring food entrepreneurs can have the chance to turn their dream into a small business reality as the Federation of Small Businesses teams up with Le Cordon Bleu for its annual Julia Child Scholarship.

It aims to provide would-be food entrepreneurs with the first steps to business success. Applicants don’t necessarily need to be a great cook, but need a strong business idea and must submit applications by June 16.

Mary Berry

The UK’s food and drink sector has a turnover of around £25bn.

Mike Cherry, FSB National Chairman said: “It’s fantastic that the scholarship this year is looking to reward someone with a fresh and innovative food or drink business idea and we look forward to helping them on their exciting journey.”

The prize, which will be presented by Le Cordon Bleu Alumna Mary Berry, and is worth £40,000, includes a year’s membership of FSB; a place on Le Cordon Bleu’s Diplôme de Pâtisserie a three month diploma in culinary management; an internship at the Savoy Hotel; and 12 months luxury accommodation provided by Londonist.

Visit www.cordonbleu.edu/london/julia-child-scholarship/en