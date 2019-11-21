Fleetwood nursery gets new owner after six figure sale

Little Treasures Children’s Nursery in Fleetwood has been acquired by a new owner with support from HSBC UK.

Fylde coast entrepreneur Sarah Mills used a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK to support the acquisition of Little Treasures, which provides childcare for children aged between three months and four years.

As well as acquiring the nursery, Sarah has extensively renovated the property, expanding three rooms across the first floor into a single 82 square metre space for childcare.

Situated on Laidleys Walk, the nursery currently has capacity to care for up to 77 children throughout the year. Sarah plans to increase this capacity for childcare in the near future.

All jobs have been retained following the buyout of the nursery which was first established in 2010.

Allen Mayhew has also joined Little Treasures as a Director.

Sarah Mills said: “Little Treasures has been providing top quality childcare to the people of Fleetwood for nearly a decade, bringing families together from across the region.

“The sense of community here is invaluable to the area and acquiring the business, with HSBC UK’s support, ensures this can remain the case. We look forward to welcoming more families for years to come.”

Laura Lea, relationship manager for Lancashire and Manchester, HSBC UK said: “Sarah’s acquisition and plans to expand Little Treasures Children’s Nursery is fantastic news for local families and the regional economy alike.

“With jobs already being created across a range of roles, the nursery’s ambitious plans look well within reach.

“We look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”

The deal has been funded as part of HSBC UK’s £14bn SME fund, with £250m dedicated to helping Lancashire businesses realise their ambitions for growth.