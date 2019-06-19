Fleetwood Mac give stageside welcome to namesakes - the Fleetwood McDonald's food outlet crew

Employees at Fleetwood's McDonald's restaurant had a once in a lifetime experience - being invited to meet rock icons Fleetwood Mac at a Wembley show.

They even had their picture taken with the band before they had to "go their own way" back to their seats and watch their idols final show in the capital's famous stadium.

Earlier this year, a petition by fans for Fleetwood Mac to work a shift and perform at the Fleetwood McDonald’s, on Anchorage Road, was signed by over 20,000 people.

And while Fleetwood Mac couldn’t get to them, they invited Fleetwood McDonald’s stage side for a one-off special experience, meeting the band minutes before they performed.

Nigel Dunnington, franchisee of Fleetwood McDonald’s said; “It was a fantastic evening seeing Fleetwood Mac live and to have the opportunity to share the experience with some of the Fleetwood team!

"I’m still amazed the band got in touch – we’re lucky our restaurant shares a name with such an iconic band.

"Going down to the concert has been an incredible way to recognise some of our amazing employees.

"And, if Fleetwood Mac ever find themselves in the Fleetwood area, we’d love to return the favour and invite them back. ”

One crew member from Fleetwood McDonald’s said; “I can’t believe we met Fleetwood Mac before they performed tonight. We listen to their songs all the time but nothing beats seeing them live – it’s been incredible!”

After ‘Fleetwood Macs’ met Fleetwood Mac, the restaurant team left the stage wings and enjoyed a night of live entertainment.

Needless to say, they were lovin’ it.