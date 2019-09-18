Fleetwood head teacher staging meeting tonight to 'help improve the town'

A special meeting is being staged in Fleetwood tonight with a single mission in mind - to look at ways to help improve the town.

Dave McPartlin, headteacher at the town’s Flakefleet Primary School, is hoping to build on the incredible feelgood factor which swept across Fleetwood after the school choir reached the final in Britain’s Got Talent this year.

Andy Pilley is supporting the 'Love Fleetwood' campaign

He is on a mission to improve the town by working in partnership with local businesses and individuals within the community.

He says that in order to shape the future of the town, the people who live there are best-placed to work out what Fleetwood needs and to make it happen.

And Mr McPartlin is looking to gather a group of local individuals and businesses called ‘Love Fleetwood’, who will first meet at Fleetwood Town Football Club tonight to discuss ways in which they can make a positive difference.

The head teacher says Fleetwood has a lot going for it, but some key improvements are needed.

He said: “There are lots of groups already doing brilliant work in the town, be it Healthier Fleetwood, Wyre Council, Fleetwood Town Council, our incredible football club and many volunteers - we just want to build on that.

“Fleetwood is a great place - but we want to make it even better.

“Since Flakefleet’s Britain’s Got Talent debut last year, we’ve been overwhelmed with the kindness and support we’ve received from the community and we’ll do all we can to give something back.

“It would be wonderful if members of the local community could give up a little bit of their time and pull together to work out what we can do to improve the town, for it to thrive once again, and we’re hoping ‘Love Fleetwood’ will be the platform for this.

“It isn’t about whinging about what’s wring- it’s about ideas to make things better.

“A huge thank you to Fleetwood Town for working with us and providing a venue for our first meeting. Together we can make a huge difference.”

Andy Pilley, Chairman of Fleetwood Town Football Club, and co-owner and director of BES, said:“When Dave contacted us and asked if he could use the stadium for his ‘Love Fleetwood’ initiative, I didn’t hesitate in saying yes.

“Fleetwood Town is an integral part of the local community, and as the football club and BES Utilities are two of the largest employers in the area, we’re proud to be a part of this new initiative as making a positive difference.

“We wish Dave all the success.”

The first meeting for ‘Love Fleetwood’ will take place on Wednesday 18 th September from 7-8pm in the Parkside Suite, Highbury Stadium.

Anyone can come along and hear from Mr McPartlin about his ideas and find out how they can get involved.