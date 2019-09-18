Fleetwood group bidding to raise enough money to spend a penny

A group of Fleetwood residents are hoping their plans to re-open public conveniences on the seafront will be flush with success.

A group of Fleetwood residents are hoping their plans to re-open public conveniences on the seafront will be flush with success.

The public toilets on Laidleys Walk have been closed for 15 years and Wyre Council has no immediate plans to re-open the facilities.

But fed-up locals say the nearest facilities, at Fleetwood Cemetery on one side and at the Marine Hall on the other, are simply not close enough for people using the popular boating lake, the model yacht lake and the nearby kiosks.

So they have a new trust, The Friends Of Fleetwood Yacht Lake Conveniences Group, which is aimed at raising enough money to re-open the amenities - and keep them open.

The group has set the running costs at £5,000 a year and are hoping new members will come on board and help contribute to the project.

Gillian Gallagher, 47, who runs two kiosks in the double domed building close to the boating lake, is treasurer of the group.

Gillian, of Laidleys Walk, said: “I understand that the two lakes are the only amenities of that type in Lancashire which don’t have public toilets and we have gone without for far too long.

“We have been lobbying Wyre Council for two years and the council now says we will be able to use the toilets, providing they are run free of charge and that they remain open - and that we fund it ourselves.

“I have pledged £1,000 of my personal money each year, and are setting up our own bank account which needs to three signatures for any cheques or payments to be made this I will donate yearly.

“We held our inaugural meeting last week at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club building, and the club is supporting the campaign.

“We hope to create a fully enclosed disabled toilet and washing facility along with baby changing table also separate ladies and gents toilets with cubicles and washing facilities, free but with an honesty box to help out.”

Fleetwood Town Council member, Coun Brian Crawford, is also onboard, having been involved in a similar project in Millom, Cumbria, and said: “A lot of families go crabbing around the lake and it really does need public toilets.

“So we’ve been in touch with Wyre and they will clean it up and then we’ll go for it.”

Anyone who wants to get involved can contact Gillian via the Dollys Ice Cream and Snack Kiosk Facebook page.