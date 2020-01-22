Fine of more than £3,000 handed out after inspectors found this at a Cleveleys restaurant

Have your say

This was the unsightly scene that greeted environmental health inspectors when they made a visit to a restaurant in Cleveleys.

The owner of the Yum Sing restaurant, Ying Ming Ho, has been fined £3,110 following an investigation by Wyre Council.

Mouse droppings on a tray of food at the Yum Sing

The hygiene offences were revealed after an inspection by Wyre Council in May 2019 in which inspecting officers found the premises riddle with mouse droppings.

Mess was found in food preparation rooms and storerooms and also found on food contact equipment such as crockery and in food storage boxes which food came directly in contact with.

The premises were also dirty and the structural repair of the premises was poor, with many holes in the walls providing pest entry points.

There was a lack of effective monitoring and safe systems of work.

Mouse droppings were found to be widespread, behind the scenes at the Yum Sing restaurant in Cleveleys

After the premises presented an imminent risk to health, the restaurant voluntarily closed.

Ying Ming Ho, owner of the business, separately pleaded guilty to four offences under section 19 of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 at Blackpool Magistrates Court on 22 January 2020.

Ying Ming Ho was fined £1,633, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £163 and full costs of £1,314.

The court also issued a hygiene prohibition order on Ying Ming Ho, prohibiting him from the management of any food business.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Cabinet member with responsibility for food hygiene at Wyre Council, said: “Wyre Council takes food hygiene very seriously and if premises don’t comply I can assure you we will take action whenever and wherever necessary.”

All food businesses such as restaurants, take away premises, shops or mobile food vehicles are visited and inspected by Wyre Council. After each inspection businesses who sell food directly to the public are awarded a food hygiene rating.

Councillor Lynne Bowen added: “I’d like to encourage members of the public to check food hygiene ratings before eating out or shopping for food.”

You can check the food hygiene ratings of every food business in Wyre at ratings.food.gov.uk

See also: Owner of Cleveleys Chinese restaurant littered with mouse droppings put customers at risk