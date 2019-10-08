Feasability study planned for Blackpool Airport hangars and aviation facilities

Consultant architects are being sought to take the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone to its next stage.

Blackpool Council is looking to appoint an architectural consultant partner under a framework agreement, to work with its airport team to undertake some feasibility studies.

Blackpool Council reacquired Blackpool Airport in September 2017 from Balfour Beatty via its ownership of Blackpool Airport Operations Ltd and Blackpool Airport Property Ltd, to secure its long term future as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Working with the airport team, the successful architect will first undertake a number of short feasibility studies and produce concept designs to examine options for new and replacement hangars and determine the best locations for new airport parking aprons.

The council said these would be required for the future development of the Enterprise Zone and the proposed relocation of the airport’s operational facilities in accordance with the zone masterplan.

The initial phase of study and design work will build on the master-planning work previously undertaken by Mott McDonald and York Aviation in 2018. There may be additional work as and when required, as part of a framework agreement.

The contract is expected to start December 1 and the feasibility studies and concept design (worked up to RIBA Stage 2) is required by March 31 next year.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council and chairman of Blackpool Airport said: “The appointment of an architectural consultancy will be a significant step closer towards seeing next generation development on site.

“The studies will help to inform the airport team in decision making and prioritisation of potential future investment at the airport.

“The airport is in urgent need of regeneration and it is important that we get it right from the outset, supporting the existing businesses on the airport while improving and building a strong and sustainable future in aviation and securing long term, skilled jobs for the local community.”

Details of the tender can be found at https://procontract.due-north.com/ Ref: DN438848

The zone aims to create 3,000 jobs over its 25 year lifespan and attract £300m of private investment with its offer of tax and rates rebates.