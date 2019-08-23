Family law expansion at county solicitors

Lancashire’s Vincents Solicitors has recruited two experienced care work paralegals in its Family Law department.

Iram Amin and Beth Laws have joined the Care Team at Vincents in Preston from Lancashire County Council.

The pair have been brought in to provide support for the firm’s accredited Children Law Panel Solicitors Val Shaw and Sarah Davis.

They will work across Vincents’ branch network, in particular at Chorley and Lytham following the recent decision to award the firm the Legal Aid contracts to support child care cases from those offices.

Both Iram and Beth have law degrees and are building up their experience with a view to seeking a training contract and specialising in family law.

Vincents’ care team provides legal support to families facing care proceedings, and works with clients and the authorities to find the best outcome for the child or children.

Val Shaw, head of care work at Vincents, said the new arrivals would help provide an improved service for clients. “With their legal training and experience of care cases from their time working for the local authority, Iram and Beth bring a new depth to our team.

“Child care cases are usually very fast moving and can often require urgent action. With our senior solicitors in court for much of the time, Iram and Beth will be able to progress cases and deal with enquiries immediately, providing support to the senior team and, crucially, helping clients quickly.

“Their arrival represents an expansion of the care team which has seen an upsurge in cases this year.

“We are also gearing up for an expected increase in Legal Aid cases from families in the Chorley and South Fylde areas after we recently won new contracts to provide that work locally.

“As specialists, we can provide the support families need from the moment concerns are raised by the local authority, right through any court proceedings that may follow, and can help them to access Legal Aid to cover their costs.”

The family team expansion comes as part of a firm-wide recruitment strategy.