Facebook first launched on February 4, 2004 as a social network known as TheFacebook, initially aimed at students at Harvard College - but today it's hard to imagine life without it.

Many Lancashire folk agree that the social media platform has been good for finding old classmates and keeping in touch with family.

Some pointed out that lots of pets have been rehomed, or reunited with their owners, thanks to the power of Facebook posts.

But others say it's 'brought out the worst in people'.

Myers Family Blackpool said that people behave in a way they [probably] 'wouldn't if a screen wasn't infront of them'.

"Some of the comments I see daily are completely heartless," they added.

By September 2006, the site was opened up to anyone aged 13 or over.

In August 2015, Facebook announced that it had hit a new milestone, with one billion users accessing the service in a single day. There is an argument that Facebook needs tighter restrictions on what is shown to young people.