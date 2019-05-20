Facebook and Federation of Small Businesses team up for skills boosting day

The Federation of Small Businesses has announced a new collaboration with Facebook to help address the digital skills deficit in small businesses in the North West.

Having called for both the Government and industry action to tackle this skills shortage, FSB has now invited Facebook to collaborate in creating and delivering a custom-made in-person training session for North West small businesses at the Crooklands Hotel, Milnthorpe on May 20.

FSB research found that a quarter (26 per cent) of small business owners lack confidence in basic digital skills and says that left unchecked this will further stall UK productivity growth.

FSB area leader Suzanne Edgley said: “Digital innovation provides enormous potential both for individual businesses and for improving productivity in the North West. But these benefits can only be realised if small business owners are able and confident to take advantage.

"That’s why support to improve digital skills among small business owners is so important and why FSB is now collaborating with Facebook to deliver that support at local levels.”

To attend visit https://bit.ly/2w5344A