Expansion prompts move for Blackpool nutrition team

A Blackpool health supplements and sports nutrition firm is set to move to bigger premises following a significant investment in a new manufacturing facility on Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

With a £400,000 investment, Private Label Nutrition is almost tripling its floor space by moving from Canberra Court into a nearby vacant 8,500 sq ft unit at Amy Johnson Court.

It will enable increased manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade vitamins, minerals, supplements and powders.

Founded in 2014 by directors James Wilson and Richard Richmond in a small start-up premises on the Fylde, the company moved to the Enterprise Zone three years ago where the business has gone from strength to strength.

It specialises in bulk, white or private label manufactured products for many of Europe’s leading suppliers, exporting to over 30 countries worldwide.

James Wilson said, “Our growth has been fast paced over the past three years and we had soon outgrown our current premises.

"A big part of our business growth strategy is having the technological capability of being able to help SMEs achieve greater results on online retail platforms such as Amazon, by reacting quickly to market trends and having the ability to produce small scale runs of bespoke products with quick turnarounds to meet the demand.

"Being able to relocate to suitable premises on the Enterprise Zone has been invaluable to the business with minimal disruption to production and for our staff, and savings made in business rates over the last three years has financially helped us to facilitate our move sooner than we would have hoped.”

Private Label Nutrition’s expansion plans have created six new jobs with more in the pipeline and includes significant investment in new tablet and capsule machinery.

The move to larger premises will be a phased transition over the next few weeks with an official launch in July.

Coun Mark Smith Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation said, “I am delighted to see significant investment being made into a home grown enterprise here on the Fylde Coast.

“The entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that we have locally continues to reinforce the message that Blackpool is the place for business, new jobs are being created daily for future generations and that we are open to new investment.”