Ellena's music business is a sound success

A Fylde coast woman has hit the right note with her business after restoring harmony to a singing franchise.

Ellena Morgan said she has been a lifelong singer and she said: “One thing that I’ve always known and loved is singing. From the age of eight I attended singing and drama lessons, and was put through my exams.

One of the Little Voices sessions

“This was in effect when my Journey with Little Voices started. There was no part of me that wanted to go to university as I felt I wasn’t the most academic person, all I wanted to do was sing!

“So at 19, I began working with Little Voices Head Office which had just two members of staff at the time.”

The franchising business based in Blackburn was founded by Jane Maudsley in 2007 and Ellena had the chance to run Little Voices Fylde Coast which had been struggling.

She said: “In 2017 I saw an opportunity to fix a very broken Little Voices centre in the Fylde Coast.

“Although many people saw this as a risk, I saw it as an opportunity. So I made the decision to invest my time, money, and reputation completely in to Little Voices Fylde.

“Just over 18 months now Little Voices Fylde has developed and grown. I’ve tripled pupil numbers and have two more centres running throughout the Fylde Coast. I now have three tutors working alongside me: and have sold out theatre weeks and workshop days in the school holidays.

"As well as turning round people’s perceptions of LV Fylde and regaining trust, our lessons our now recognised and recommended by local schools.”

And her hard work has been rewarded with a nomination in the women’s business awards the EVAs whose voting deadline is coming up this Friday.

She said: “I attended the EVA awards last year as a guest. I saw how amazing it was for women in business and set myself the goal ‘ this time next year I am going to be here as a finalist.”

Ellena said she was passionate about helping children and providing quality lessons.

She added: “Little Voices builds children’s confidence through musical theatre. We do this by offering a unique framework of drama and singing lessons.

“These lessons are taught for children aged 4-18, in very small groups of no more than 8 children. Which means they get a lot of focused attention from their tutors as well as gaining group skills. Which is so important in day to day life.”