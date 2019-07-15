Eleven Sports Media: Award-winning company celebrates 10 years of working with top sports venues

Blackpool-based Eleven Sports Media has grown to become the biggest company of its kind in the country and one which now is attracting interest worldwide.

It started with just three guys in an office in Topping Street, who wanted to enhance the match-going experience for football fans, but now an award-winning Blackpool company is working daily with some of the biggest names in UK sport.

Matt Cairns, CEO of Eleven Sports Media

The Whitehills-based company works with top sports venues, including the homes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, Watford, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Sunderland and Rangers.

They have also been called in to work with Saracens Rugby Union as well as the Jockey Club’s iconic race courses such as Aintree, Haydock, Cheltenham and Epsom.

The team of just under 50 provide digital content platforms which heighten the experience of fans within football stadiums.

At the same time as delivering deeply engaging content, these platforms also provide valuable commercial opportunities allowing the clubs to offer more brand exposure for corporate partners and business communities.

Fans watch sports updates on a StadiumTV screen provided by Eleven Sports Media

The Eleven Sports Media development team designed and built its own stadium specific TV network called StadiumTV, which is displayed on more than 1,800 screens at more than 50 UK sports venues – with the latest partnership being at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium.

Eleven created a new automated content platform StatZone, the first of its kind in the world, bringing live game statistics to stadiums and official club social media channels so fans can track the performance of their favourite players and teams – as the action happens. The StatZone channel now engages with more than 2 million sports fans every week.

In addition to providing a better matchday to the millions of fans in stadiums every weekend, Eleven’s products have now become an integral part of a club’s commercial proposition.

Eleven’s work in this field has seen them become recognised in the industry as leaders in helping clubs put together a range of commercial opportunities, experiences and marketing campaigns to local, regional and national companies who want to use the power of sport to engage with the hugely passionate sporting audiences.

Eleven Sports Media is now a familiar sight around several sports grounds

The technology which Eleven have created now forms the basis to work closely with clubs to construct multi-tier partner programmes, whilst using the company’s in-house resources, skills and expertise, to help clubs grow revenues and provide an unrivalled end product to fans and partners.

Eleven’s CEO Matt Cairns said: “Since starting the business ten years ago we have always had a clear vision to play our part in transforming the fan experience specifically within UK sports stadiums. Our focus was to create content for attending fans that those watching from the sofa wouldn’t get.

“Hopefully the fact that we now work with more than 50 venues provides us with some validation that we must have got a few things right along the way.

“After a decade, we’re now a trusted and respected organisation within the sports industry, one which is helping clubs across the country achieve their commercial goals as well as adding significant value to brands wanting to get involved in sport.

There's often a buzz around the information provided by Eleven Sports Media's StadiumTV

“It’s important too that we are recognised by our peers in Blackpool and the surrounding areas, and the company’s success is a reflection on the hard work and dedication of the staff that make this business what it is – a team of winners.”

Eleven’s expertise and influence in delivering innovative sports technology alongside commercially successful partner programmes has proven to be a major success and the company has become an award winner in its field and received endorsements from satisfied customers large and small.

Eleven Sports Media won the Best Use of Technology by a Football Club award in the Football Business Awards for its partnership programme with Middlesbrough FC.

The company’s offer has led to growing recognition, with Sunderland’s Stadium of Light installing Eleven Sports Media’s fan engagement technology over the summer so fans this coming season can watch the StadiumTV and StatTV services.

Tony Davison, Managing Director at Sunderland AFC, said: “Eleven’s presence within sport is instantly recognisable, and they are leading the way when it comes to fan engagement from stadium experience to social media, reaching millions on a weekly basis.”

