Drivers warned over roadworks at Junction 3 of the M55

Motorists are being warned to expect delays when road improvement work starts next month on a key motorway junction.

Highways England is to start improvement work at the Wesham Circle above junction 3 of the M55.

The aim is to increase lane capacity for drivers heading to the A585 northbound towards Fleetwood.

The £800,000 project will also upgrade the road surface and traffic lights and maintenance will also be carried out.

Most of the work will be done with just some lane closures for safety reasons, but at times the whole road will be closed and diversions put in place for motorists heading towards Fleetwood.

A Highways England spokesman said: “All the work will be done overnight, between 8pm and 6am, and should not impact at all on drivers at times when the roundabout is congested.

“Most of the work will be done using lane closures with a few overnight closures.

“At the moment these are the planned closures (each night only during the stated periods):

“Monday, September 16 to Tuesday, September 17.

Friday, September 20 to Tuesday, September 24.

Thursday September 26 to Friday, October 4.

“The scheme is funded from a national £220m congestion relief programme to tackle traffic ‘hotspots’, with more than £27m being spent in the North West.

“This includes the current £5m project at Norcross roundabout.”

Work is earmarked at various points along the A585 to relieve congestion at particular choke-points where traffic builds at rush hours.