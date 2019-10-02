Drivers warned as Blackpool's Yeadon Way is set to close for six months

Blackpool drivers are being warned of diversions as one of the major routes into the town is closed once more for maintenance.

Yeadon Way will close from Monday, November 11 to all traffic, to allow the final phase of improvement works to be carried out.

Last year, work was started on the road as part of Blackpool Council’s 10 year bridge improvement programme.

But businesses at the time complained about the potential to put people off coming to the resort and the closure added more misery to drivers already struggling with roadworks in Talbot Road and Devonshire Road.

Motorists will be diverted along Parkinson Way, Waterloo Road, Lytham Road, Squires Gate Lane and Progress Way and vice versa. Diversion signs will be in place.

During this last major phase of works, a number of improvements will take place including replacing old concrete walls with new safety fencing as well as new support columns. The road is the main link to the M55 and was converted from the former railway line to Central Station in 1986.

The road will be strengthened, alongside improvements to the overall look and general safety improvements. A new drainage system incorporating new state-of-the-art technology will also be introduced.

The street lighting will also be upgraded during the temporary closure to minimise any future disruption.

The works are expected to last until May 2020.

Coun Fred Jackson, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Completing this essential work will make sure this key route into Blackpool can continue to be used for many years to come.

“We have made sure that the work takes place outside of the summer and Illuminations season when the roads are busiest and are aiming to re-open the road in both directions as soon as possible.

“Other than routine visual inspections there is no more work planned for Yeadon Way after this final phase is complete.

“All of this work and other investment around the town is focused on making Blackpool better so we ask residents and commuters to bear with us as we progress towards that goal.

“We would like to thank residents and commuters in advance for their patience.”

In 2015, a £3.6m programme of works was completed on Yeadon Way. This was to replace the section between St Anne’s Road and Hawes Side Lane.

At the time, the council pledged to continue to seek funding to carry out further necessary works.