Dreaming of running your own business? This week of inspiration in Blackpool might help you get started

A week of inspiration and advice for would-be entreprenuers is planned for Blackpool this November.

Entitled “Ignite Your Entrepreneurial Spirit” the week of events from Blackpool Council’s Business Support Team is designed to encourage and support new and start-up enterprises.

Blackpool Enterprise Week could help inspire people to create businesses in the town

Scheduled as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week. It will be a week of free workshops and events designed to provide inspiration and practical advice for budding entrepreneurships, those with ideas for a business and young businesses.

The workshops and drop-in sessions work together to provide an intensive start-up training camp, or they can be taken individually to increase knowledge in specific areas.

There will also be opportunities to meet with local business people who have started up in Blackpool.

Events are to be held at Blackpool Enterprise Centre and Blackpool Central Library.

The programme includes workshops and guidance on such things as: Turning Your Idea into A Business. Painless Financial Planning. Finding the Money You Need to Start Up and Looking After It When You’ve Got It. Digital Know How with Lloyds Bank and Google. Get Started Personalised 1-2-1 support for you and your business.

There will be several opportunities to talk to the business advisers from Blackpool Council’s Business Support Team about ideas for a start-up or people’s existing business.

In addition there will an informal networking ‘Start-up Inspirations’ session with Blackpool entrepreneurs.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member responsible for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Blackpool Enterprise Week again in November.

“The events are extremely popular and are always a great success. It is always encouraging to see people with a real zest for business walking through the door.

"Blackpool is the ideal place to start and grow your own company. During the week experts will be on hand to guide people on how to set up a new venture or how to grow an existing business.”

Details can be found at https://www.blackpoolunlimited.com/blackpool/enterprise/week