Double promotion at Fylde accountancy

Blackpool accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has made two senior promotions within its corporate services team.

Nicola Mason and Paul Spencer have been promoted from the role of senior manager to director.

Nicola, who joined MHA Moore and Smalley in 2005, specialises in advising clients in the charity, education and not-for-profit sectors. As a director she will help oversee the team and further develop the firm’s service offering in these sectors.

Paul has been with the firm since 2010 and specialises in audit services across a wide range of clients, from owner-managed businesses to large companies and international groups. He also has expertise in auditing defined benefit pension schemes.

Graham Gordon, managing partner said: ““Our value to our clients has always been our ability to provide the advice today that enables them to have a brighter and better tomorrow. It’s what helps us build trusted and lasting relationships with our clients to help them grow.

“These are qualities that Nicola and Paul have in abundance. These promotions recognise the loyalty, commitment and invaluable contribution that Nicola and Paul have made to the firm’s corporate services team over many years.”

Paul said: “It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to help direct the audit team. As part of my new role I’ll be helping to deliver the strategy set by the partners and I’m relishing the opportunity to do so.”

Nicola said: “The firm has a strong reputation in the charity and not-for-profit sector and I’m honoured to have been given the responsibility to help direct the great team we have.”

Nicola is a former Longridge High School and Clitheroe Grammar School pupil and graduate of Cambridge University. She holds the ICAEW Diploma in Charity Accounting and is a trustee of Highfield Priory.

Paul is former King George V Sixth Form College student. He graduated from Lancaster University with a first-class honours degree in Accounting, Finance and Mathematics.