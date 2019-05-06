Double awards hope for Blackpool lighting specialist

Blackpool’s Greenlite Group has been shortlisted in two categories at Lancashire’s premier business awards.

One of the UK’s leading lighting solutions companies, Greenlite Group is a finalist for Family Business of the Year and Green Business of the Year at The Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs).

Greenlte of Blackpool

The company was founded by Bob, Ricky and Peter Hall in 2010, with the brothers following their father Barrie into the electrical services sector. Since then, Greenlite Group has grown to employ 48 people, and even though the company is now a much larger operation, it has retained the original close-knit values-led ethos which at the heart of the family business.

Bob Hall, director said: “We are delighted that Greenlite Group has been shortlisted in two key categories at The Be Inspired Business Awards. It is recognition of all the hard work our dedicated team puts into creating a successful and sustainable business.

"Our customers demand reliability, specialist skills and quick-fixes to their issues. And our success is down to the fact that we put the client first. Even as we grow as a business, we maintain our core values.”