Doctor Who theme farewell for Fylde coast entrepreneur David

One of the Fylde coast’s most colourful characters was given a sci-fi send-off as he moved on to the next dimension.

Family, friends and fans bade a fond farewell to David Boyle, who ran the Dr Who Exhibition on the Promenade next to Sea Life Blackpool.

David wanted people to wear bright colours to his funeral

David, who also founded the toys and railways company Dapol, died from septicaemia after a couple of years of ill health following a stroke.

And true to style, his final music was from TV’s Doctor Who, he was laid to rest in a Tardis style coffin and had asked mourners to wear bright colours to his funeral.

David was well known in the community for driving his beloved Dr Who car Bessie in the Lytham Club Day parade.

The Doctor Who Exhibtion in Blackpool closed in 2009 after the BBC took back some of the costume exhibits there.

The horse drawn hearse makes its way to St Cuthbert's

David in 2015, opened his Blackpool Alien, UFO, Spiritual And Paranormal Exhibition in the former Village Market on the corner of Dale Street and Foxhall Road.

A horse drawn hearse carried him from his home in Lytham to St Cuthbert’s Parish Church.

His partner Julie Whitfield said: “As the cortège arrived at the crematorium gates a bag-piper led the procession playing two of his favourite tunes, Abide with me and Amazing Grace.

“David was determined that when his time came to move into the next dimension he was going out in style.

Mourners at David Boyle's funeral

“David’s health had been declining for many years.

“After using another of his nine lives, he contacted much respected St Annes undertaker, Mark Rae and gave him detailed instructions for his final journey.”

David’s immediate family said their final goodbyes to the strains of the original 1963 Doctor Who theme music.

David’s memory will live on at Lytham Club Day.

The funeral of David Boyle who ran the Doctor Who exhibition on Blackpool Promenade

As in previous years, Dr Who’s bright yellow, car Bessie will appear in the parade with David’s partner, Julie and their good friends Caroline and Graham doing David proud.

He leaves partner Julie, daughter Heather, son Craig and grandsons Adam and Dylan.