Digital tips on offer for Blackpool businesses in Enterprise Week

Small businesses can get some practical advice this month on making the most of the internet when it comes to driving their business forward.

A Google Digital Garage event is to be held as part of Blackpool Enterprise Week to offer tips and ways of improving SMEs’ online presence and offer.

Geoff Reeves

It will aim to boost the digital adoption, skills and understanding of small businesses and charities across the UK.

It will take place at Blackpool Central Library in Queen Street, on Friday, November 22 from 9.30 to 1pm.

It is being provided by Lloyds Banking Group in association with Blackpool Unlimited, which is behind the enterprise week, and Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership as well as Google.

The session will cover:

Building Your Presence Online – To assist in supporting new to digital organisations to build their presence online.

Build a Digital Marketing Plan - To learn how to create and structure a digital marketing plan utilising the main digital marketing channels.

There will also be an opportunity for SME’s and individuals to engage with the trainers and digital champions to discuss any bespoke questions, so people attending are encouraged to bring their tablets and laptops and look to grow their digital skills.

Small business adviser Geoff Reeves, from Blackpool Council’s Blackpool Unlimited business support service, said: “At a time when businesses face more and more pressure, every opportunity has to be maximised and the drift to online embraced.

“You simply cannot ignore what is staring you in the face.

“By attending this digital know how session businesses will gain insight into improving their online presence as well as develop an online marketing plan.”

Businesses and individuals are urged to register soon at https://www.blackpoolunlimited.com/BEW2019/day-5-google-digital-know-how-session-with-lloyds-bank-and-google/

Blackpool Enterprise Week runs from November 18 to 22.