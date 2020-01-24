Design praised as planners approve flats for former Blackpool pub site

Proposals to build apartments on the site of a Blackpool pub which was demolished more than 10 years ago have been given the go ahead.

Blackpool Council's planning committee unanimously approved a revised application to build 34 apartments in a four to six-storey block on land previously occupied by the Mariners Pub on Norbreck Road.

The approved scheme submitted by Fabrick Property Group based in Topping Street, saw the number of flats reduced from 36, and amendments made to the design in order to scale back the bulk of the building.

Speaking after the meeting, committee chairman Coun David Owen said: "Over the years when flats have been constructed on Blackpool Promenade, priority has not been given to the design.

"It is impressive this particular developer has come up with a really interesting answer on a difficult development site.

"They have achieved something quite dramatic, which I think means people will have pleasure living there.

"People will hopefully think it's a nice piece of architecture and a lot better than the flat roofed monsters on Queens Promenade."

The development will be made up of 11 one bedroomed flats, 22 two bedroomed and one three bedroomed.

The Mariner's was badly damaged by fire in August 2007 with the pub bulldozed the following year.

In 2008 plans were put forward for a £6m redevelopment of the site into apartments but the scheme never progressed.

Since then the land has been a target for fly tipping and at one point enforcement action was taken in relation to discarded demolition rubble.

The site was sold approximately 12 months ago and the current application was the second planning application submitted by the new owners.

Planning officers, who had recommended approval, said the revised design meant the building stepped up in height more gradually, and was visually broken up thanks to features including glazed balconies.

A front entrance has now been included creating a focal point.

A council report adds: "The end result is that the proposed building fronts onto Norbreck Road much more comfortably without appearing overly heavy, cramped or bulky. "