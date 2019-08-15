Derelict former New Austin Hotel in Blackpool set to be converted into holiday apartments

A derelict Blackpool hotel is set for a new lease of life as holiday apartments.

Plans have been lodged with the council seeking permission to convert the upper three floors of the former New Austin Hotel on the Prom near North Pier into five holiday flats with a roof terrace.

The property was last used as a hotel over a decade ago and was badly damaged in a fire in 2004.

A take-away traded on the ground floor in more recent times, catering to clubbers from the neighbouring Sanuk nightclub, but has also since closed.

Documents submitted with the application say the property has been purchased at auction.

Applicant Phil Hough says renovating the building will help to boost the surrounding area.

A design statement says: “The attention of this application is to concentrate on the restoration and improvement of the upper floors, and a separate application is to be submitted for the ground floor to tidy up and refurbish the commercial unit and shopfront.”

It adds: “Bringing back into use a long term vacant building can only make a beneficial contribution to the wider conservation area.”

The application will now be considered by town hall planners at a future date.