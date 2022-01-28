Demolition work begins at Burn Naze pub in Thornton despite campaigners attempts to save it

The Burn Naze pub in Gamble Road was suddenly shut down towards the end of 2019.

It was then sold to Manchester-based housing firm Mangrove Estates, which intends to build a block of 24 apartments on the site.

The council received a planning application to knock down the building from the company in March 2021, in the hopes of work being carried out in April 2021.

The application was thrown out after community group Save the Burn Naze Pub successfully campaigned to have the building listed as a 'community asset'.

However, Mangrove Estates launched a successful late appeal against the listing and resubmitted its demolition plans, which were later approved.

We sent a photographer to the old pub to take a look at the site as demolition work began:

1. Built just after 1900, the Burn Naze was originally the local meeting place for workers at the nearby United Alkali Company ammonia soda works, which had opened in 1890 and became part of ICI in 1926. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Many of the workers lived in the close-knit houses in the Burn Naze district of the town. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. The pub, which had been struggling at the time, was unexpectedly closed by its then owner, Trust Inns, in 2019. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. A year later it was sold to Mangrove Estates, a Manchester housing firm which intends to built apartments on the site. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales