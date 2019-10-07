Defibrillator installed in Blackpool's crematorium

Lifesaving equipment has been installed at Carleton Crematorium with help from a Blackpool construction company.

Builders F Parkinson which is currently completing an extension project at the site, has supported the building getting an automated external defibrillator.

The Mowbray Drive firm said it has a strong social value ethos and aims to provide community benefits on every project completed to ensure it leaves a legacy.

Five employees also took part in a volunteering day to help clean and maintain the crematorium’s columbarium.

Ray Eyre, managing director of F Parkinson said: “From being brought up in Blackpool, living in Blackpool and running a business in the town which employs local people, I feel I have a moral obligation to try to give something back to the area I operate in.

"I believe this defibrillator will serve the community and if it does save a life it will be most humbling and the best investment I have made in my life time. I am hoping we can provide more defibrillators in the areas that we work as a legacy donation from myself and all our employees.”

He said having a defibrillator handy was important as for every minute it takes for the equipment to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.

He added that the defibrillator will not only benefit those working or visiting the crematorium who could be naturally anxious or under stress due to grief, but also the residents of Carleton that are located within 200 metres of the device

Maria Kirkland, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member responsible for Carleton Crematorium and Cemetery, said: “We were very pleased to accept this generous donation of life saving

equipment. In addition to the construction company I would like to thank the North West Ambulance Service for providing training on how to use the defibrillator.

"This fantastic equipment could save a person’s life one day and that is why it is such a welcome gift.”

Cheryl Pickstock, Paramedic and chain of survival Lead at the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said “It’s a pleasure to work with Carleton Crematorium and F Parkinson in placing this lifesaving equipment.

"With such a large footfall coming through this site, having a defibrillator on site means they are ready to deal with a cardiac arrest appropriately and as quickly as

possible.”