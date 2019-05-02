Defence secretary Gavin Williamson may face criminal prosecution over security leaks

Calls are growing for Gavin Williamson to face a criminal investigation after Theresa May fired him as Defence Secretary over leaks from the National Security Council.

The former Blackpool North and Cleveleys candidate strenuously denied disclosing details of discussions about a bid by the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to help build Britain’s 5G mobile network.

Gavin Williamson at BAE Warton

His sacking followed an investigation into the leaks from the top-secret body.

Following the findings, the PM dismissed Mr Williamson after telling him the inquiry had uncovered “compelling evidence” of his involvement.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: “If he has leaked from the National Security Council, Gavin Williamson should be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act.”

Downing Street said the PM considers the matter closed and he should remain as MP for South Staffordshire.

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson has also wrote to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick calling for a criminal investigation.

In her letter firing Mr Williamson, the Prime Minister told him: “I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure.

“No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.”

He wrote in reply: “I am sorry that you feel recent leaks from the National Security Council originated in my department. I emphatically believe that this was not the case.”