Council funding set to kickstart investment in Blackpool Enterprise Zone site

A new junction on Common Edge Road and outdoor sports pitches are set to be the first work carried out at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone once planning permission is in place.

Council funding of £28.8m for the project will finance essential infrastructure including the road links.

Artist's impression of the sports village planned for Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

Partners are also being sought to invest in some elements of the scheme with land earmarked for 57 homes likely to be sold to a developer.

As previously reported, an application for outline planning permission for the first phase of the project including a sports village with relocation of football pitches, industrial land, housing and roadworks was submitted last week.

A spokesperson for the Enterprise Zone said: "We are looking to work with partners to develop some sections of phase one and thus offset any financial contribution the council may need to make.

"For example the housing plot may be sold, and partners will be sought for the delivery of commercial floorspace and the development of some individual bespoke buildings and speculative development.

"All options at this stage remain open and we will pursue the best approach for each plot and delivery of the site in line with the approved masterplan and the overall enterprise zone objectives.

"The council’s allocated funding in the first instance will be directed towards essential infrastructure, i.e. the road and other enabling services."

It is hoped to attract funding from sports bodies to help deliver an indoor leisure centre with tennis and netball courts and a rifle range.

The spokesperson added: "Design options are at an early stage of development as part of the outline application.

"As such, further detailed work will be undertaken before finalising the detailed planning application to be submitted.

"As with all sports related development we will naturally be exploring opportunities for funding via sport’s governing bodies.

"Various elements of the project will be undertaken in parallel. The earliest work will involve establishment of new external grass playing pitches and the construction of the new road."