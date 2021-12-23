This is how to save money when visiting Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S in Blackpool this week, check out the latest shopping deals.

https://jpcontent.co.uk/act/#/edit/policy:1.1928916

Shoppers across Blackpool are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Tesco cornflakes 500g a bargain at 53p, Morrisons 1ltr extra virgin olive oil for only £3.99 and Aldi Yoghurt 4 pack a steal at 99p

These are the bargains you can pick up at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, December 23.

As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi, which has stores in Oxford Road, Waterloo Road and Blackpool Retail Park. There are also stores in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Fleetwood. Our 19-item price comparison basket came in at just £19.04