This development site earmarked for 350 homes near Wyre village has been sold

Metacre Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Company has announced that it has successfully completed the disposal of it development site at Great Eccleston to Duchy Homes.

The firm said the site, between Garstang Road and Copp Lane, was master-planned and promoted over a number of years which resulted in planning permission being secured for 350 new homes.

The outline plans also included a new community hub with school, medical centre, village hall and shop together with one hectare of employment land.

Great and Little Eccleston

In 2017, Great Eccleston residents and the parish council opposed a plan by Metacre for 93 new houses off Copp Lane due to “excessive size”.

Northern Trust is the Chorley-based company formerly owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, best known for once being the owner of Blackpool Tower and Preston North End.

Stephen Glenn, Land Director said: “We are absolutely delighted that all of the hard work, diligence, innovation and skill of the team delivered this complex project and worked tirelessly to conclude the sale to Duchy Homes. We wish them every success with development of this prestigious site.”

The planned 350 homes on a site between Garstang Road and Copp Lane in Great Eccleston which has been bought by Duchy Homes

Northern Trust is one of the most long established land promotion company’s in the country, with a land bank of more than 5,000 acres. It is a privately owned company, established in 1962, with a track record in property investment, development, land management and regeneration.

The existing property portfolio extends to over eight million sq ft of industrial, trade counter and office parks, together with more than 5,000 acres of land throughout the UK. Around 1,500 acres are currently being promoted through the planning process for mixed use development.

Northern Trust works closely with house builders, local authorities and special purchasers in bringing forward regeneration opportunities; and secures planning for around 2,000 new homes a year and its current projects cover more than 50 sites incorporate a mixture of uses including the potential of bringing forward a further 6,000 new homes.

The portfolio is managed by its in-house surveying practice Whittle Jones.