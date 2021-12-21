These are the pubs in Blackpool that will be open for a pre-dinner pint on Christmas Day 2021
A trip to the pub on Christmas Day is a tradition that goes back generations.
There's nothing quite like enjoying a festive pint with family or friends in front of a roaring fire at your local before heading home to enjoy Christmas dinner.
So if you are planning a brisk walk to a pub near you, we've done some of the leg work and confirmed which pubs will be open on the big day.
Here are the pubs in Blackpool that have confirmed they will be open on Christmas Day:
Scruffy Murphy's
Scruffy Murphy's, 32 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ - Open 11am to 2pm.
Molloy's
Molloy's, 23 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LB - Open 10am to 3pm, drinks from £2.15 per pint.
The Bridge
The Bridge, 124 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DZ - Open 11am to 1am, with entertainment from 3pm.
Garlands
Garlands, 69-71 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LL - Open 11am to 3am, with entertainment from 3pm.
The Corner House
The Corner House, 80 Sherbourne Road, Blackpool FY1 2PQ - Open 10am to 3pm.
