There's nothing quite like enjoying a festive pint with family or friends in front of a roaring fire at your local before heading home to enjoy Christmas dinner.

So if you are planning a brisk walk to a pub near you, we've done some of the leg work and confirmed which pubs will be open on the big day.

If you run a pub that will be open on Christmas Day and would like the details to included here, email [email protected]

These are the pubs in Blackpool that will be open for a pre-dinner pint on Christmas Day 2021

Here are the pubs in Blackpool that have confirmed they will be open on Christmas Day:

Scruffy Murphy's

Scruffy Murphy's, 32 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ - Open 11am to 2pm.

Molloy's

Molloy's, 23 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LB - Open 10am to 3pm, drinks from £2.15 per pint.

The Bridge

The Bridge, 124 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DZ - Open 11am to 1am, with entertainment from 3pm.

Garlands

Garlands, 69-71 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LL - Open 11am to 3am, with entertainment from 3pm.

The Corner House

The Corner House, 80 Sherbourne Road, Blackpool FY1 2PQ - Open 10am to 3pm.