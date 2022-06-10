Pressure is building on the Government to cut fuel duty again this week after the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol exceeded £100.

The AA declared “enough is enough” while the RAC said it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.

That means the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car is £100.27.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Friday, June 10, 2022.

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool Petrol 176.7p, diesel 183.7p (Prices updated 09/06/22)

2. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool Petrol: 181.9p, diesel 191.9p (Prices updated 10/06/22)

3. ESSO Corton Beach, Central Drive, Blackpool Petrol 183.9p, diesel 187.9p (Prices updated 09/06/22)

4. ESSO Rontec Collingwood, Collingwood Ave, Blackpool Petrol 176.9p (Prices updated 07/06/22), diesel 190.9p (Prices updated 09/06/22)