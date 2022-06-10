Pressure is building on the Government to cut fuel duty again this week after the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol exceeded £100.
The AA declared “enough is enough” while the RAC said it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.
Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.
That means the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car is £100.27.
The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.
Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Friday, June 10, 2022.