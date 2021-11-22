Record fuel prices should be slashed to reflect a drop in wholesale costs, a motoring services firm has claimed.

The RAC called on retailers to “play fair with drivers” by reducing the price of a litre of petrol by 6p.

Average pump prices for petrol have risen by 3p per litre since the start of the month, reaching 147.27p despite a recent reduction in wholesale costs.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Blackpool as prices hit record highs.

The failure to pass on savings is costing drivers around an extra £3.50 every time they fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.

Here is a round up of the cheapest places to buy fuel in and around Blackpool according to petrolprices.com (Monday, November 22, 2021).

ASDA | CHERRY TREE ROAD, FY4 4PF | Unleaded 145.7p (17/11/21) | Diesel 148.7p (17/11/21)

MORRISONS | SQUIRES GATE LANE, FY4 2AY | Unleaded 145.7p (20/11/21) | Diesel 148.7p (20/11/21)

TESCO BLACKPOOL CLIFTON EXTRA | CLIFTON ROAD, FY4 4UJ | Unleaded 146.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (17/11/21)

ESSO CENTRAL DRIVE | CENTRAL DRIVE, FY1 5HZ | Unleaded 147.9p (16/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (17/11/21)

RSS COLLINGWOOD | COLLINGWOOD AVENUE, FY3 8BZ | Unleaded 147.9p (16/11/21) | Diesel 150.9p (18/11/21)

TESCO MARTON BLACKPOOL EXPRESS | WHITEGATE DRIVE, FY3 9JW | Unleaded 147.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 150.9p (17/11/21)

ESSO YEADON WAY | YEADON WAY, FY1 6BF | Unleaded 147.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 150.9p (18/11/21)

CUNLIFFES GARAGE | POULTON ROAD, FY3 7JJ | Unleaded 147.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 152.8p (17/11/21)

ESSO DEVONSHIRE ROAD | DEVONSHIRE ROAD, FY2 0AJ | Unleaded 147.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 150.9p (18/11/21)