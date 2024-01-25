Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Where can I find the new restaurant?

Henry's Smokehouse, a family run restaurant named after the owner's son, is set to open its doors in Kirkham at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road.

The restaurant is located just 17 minutes from Preston and 13 minutes from Blackpool on Fleetwood Rd, Wesham, Preston PR4 3HE.

The venue can be accessed just off Exit 3 on the M55.

Henry’s Smokehouse is set to open its doors in Kirkham at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road (Credit: Google)

Lee Hughes, founder of Henry's Smokehouse, said: "The concept of Henry's Smokehouse has been in the works for a while now.

"After driving past the site almost everyday, I saw the potential of rescuing this closed down shell of a pub and turning it into something new and exciting.

"We have been working hard to bring the former Black Valais back to life and we are looking forward to finally being able to open our doors to the public next month.

When will the restaurant open?

Henry's Smokehouse has confirmed that it is set to open to the public on 2nd February from 12pm.

Henry’s Smokehouse will bring a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire

What can I expect to find on the menu?

The new restaurant will bring a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire, with a mouth-watering US inspired menu.

The menu will consist of a unique Brisket, which will be included in several dishes including the Dry Aged Beef Brisket lightly sauced in bourbon and barbeque; the Brisket Mac & Cheese; and the Smoked Brisket Banquette which can be ordered for groups of 12-16 people.

The menu also features staple favourites, with a variety of Signature Burgers and 'Dogs', including The Devil of New Orleans, topped with chilli con queso, a duo of cream cheese and Monterey Jack, nacho crumbs and a chargrilled chilli topper.

Every Sunday, the restaurant will serve their Sunday Roast with all the trimmings including proper gravy and fresh roast potatoes.

The Sunday meat, sourced from local farmers, will be dry-aged and smoked in-house in view of the restaurant guests, using the finest grade of Himalayan Salt to intensify the flavours.

The neighbourhood bar will also serve up a selection of drinks including milkshakes, classic cocktails, local ales and a selection of American Lagers.

"After being inspired by the southern US flavours, we have worked hard on the menu to bring something new to the region, and we’re particularly excited about our in-house dry-ager," Lee added.

"The venue has some great potential, and we are looking forward to developing the concept and launching some exciting new additions over the coming months."

The Sunday meat will be dry-aged and smoked in-house in view of the restaurant guests

Who is behind the menu?

The menu is curated by the team behind The Ship in Elswick, including consultation from chef Adam James Bennett.

Adam previously worked under Marco Pierre White and was the private chef for the Moroccan King.

How expensive will the restaurant be?

Prices range from £12-£19 for a main course.

Click HERE to make a booking.